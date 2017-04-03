Cash the cat looking for loving lap

Everybody loves Cash.

No, we’re not talking about money, we’re talking about this extremely loving 6-year-old Domestic Mediumhair who is available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion.

A stray when he first entered the doors of the shelter, Cash has been suspected by some as being a superhero in disguise. Not only does he love to cuddle up in the laps of caretakers in hopes of protecting them, but it even looks as if he is wearing a mask similar to that worn by Batman. Like the Dark Knight, Cash prefers to work alone, but has been known to team-up with mild-mannered dogs on occasion.

And while he may not have a utility belt loaded with high-tech gadgets, he does have a fondness for pipe cleaners or any other toys he can get his paws on.

Come pay Cash a visit today, and see if you can provide him with a loving home he can call his Batcave moving forward.

