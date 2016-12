PHOENIX, AZ - A person is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter in Phoenix.

Authorities received reports Wednesday afternoon about an accident near 31st Avenue and Jackson Street.

According to witnesses, the scooter rider allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a pick-up truck.

The scooter rider died at the scene, a Phoenix police spokesperson said.

The truck driver remained at the scene and impairment isn't suspected in connection to the crash.

No other information was released and an investigation is ongoing.

