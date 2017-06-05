Black Jack the cat feeling lucky, ready for a home!

PHOENIX - If you’re feeling lucky, the Arizona Humane Society may just have the "purr-fect" feline for you to meet – Black Jack!

Coming into AHS’ care in need of having some bladder stones removed, Black Jack spent some time after surgery recovering in foster care, but is now ready to find himself a forever home.

This 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair can sometimes be a little shy in the beginning, but once he gets to know his caretakers a little better, he does not hesitate to show off his amazing personality.

As affectionate as felines come, Black Jack will sometimes give a polite head butt when he’s ready for a little attention, and will even wag his tail just like a dog to show you his appreciation of said attention.

Come visit Black Jack today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion, and give him the opportunity to curl up in your lap and cuddle. You’ll find the feeling just as joyous as hitting it big at the blackjack tables in Las Vegas – maybe even better.