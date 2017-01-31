Billboard in support of the Affordable Care Act aimed at Senator Flake

PHOENIX - A new mobile billboard being displayed starting on Monday outside of Senator Jeff Flake’s office urges him to support efforts to keep the Affordable Care Act in place.

The billboard was paid for by UltraViolet Action, a national women’s advocacy organization.

The billboard reads:

"Dear Sen. Flake, Why Would You Vote To:

Deny Coverage to 2.7 Million Arizonans with Pre-Existing Conditions

Charge Women More than Men

Kick 410,00 Arizonans - including 50,000 kids - off their Health Plans

Don't Steal Our Health Care. Save the Affordable Care Act

Love, Arizona"

Senator Flake released the following comment Monday in response to the billboard:

"I agree that every Arizonan should have access to affordable health care, regardless of pre-existing conditions. But to make that goal a reality, we need market-based reforms that will drive down costs and increase choice for the thousands of Arizonans who lost their plans under the current law."

Tuesday is the last day of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, and President Trump has already begun the process to repeal it.