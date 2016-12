PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a man had to be tased after trying to break into a vacant home and injuring an officer.

Police say the incident happened overnight into Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 28th Street and Osborn Road.

The suspect was reportedly trying to break into the empty apartment so that he and someone else had a place to stay.

Police confronted the man, who reportedly shoved an officer, injuring his arm. The officer had to be taken to the hospital but will be ok.

The man reportedly ran through the complex and was eventually tased after he started struggling with officers.

The suspect was medically evaluated and has been taken to jail. His identity has not been released.

