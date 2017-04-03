Arizona's Maricopa County considers moving to mail-only ballots

Associated Press
11:27 AM, Apr 3, 2017
11:40 AM, Apr 3, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro
PHOENIX - An Arizona county is considering switching to mail-only ballots as of 2018.

The Arizona Republic reports that Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Thursday that the move could save the county more than $30 million over the next few years. Fontes says it would eliminate the need for staff and polling-place equipment replacement.

About 80 percent of Maricopa County voters have mailed in their ballots since the option was implemented more than 10 years ago. Fontes says people that lose or forget to send their ballot will be able to come to a polling location before and on Election Day to print a replacement or drop-off a ballot.

To approve the move, Fontes will need the support of the county Board of Supervisors and voters and change state law.

