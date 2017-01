An Arizona caregiver has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing from patients.

The state attorney general's office announced the sentencing of Mary Louise Gonzalez on Friday. She pleaded guilty in December to forgery and trafficking in stolen property.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Gonzalez was a home health worker for a company that receives Medicaid funding.

While working, Gonzalez stole and sometimes pawned patients' jewelry, coins and other valuables. She also was accused of forging and cashing a stolen check.

Authorities say a total of $29,680 was stolen from at least five patients.

The case was investigated by Paradise Valley police and the attorney general's health care fraud and abuse division.

Once released from prison, Gonzalez will be placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.

