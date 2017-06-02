Area evacuated after package found at Phoenix synagogue

Police are investigating a package that was delivered to a synagogue.

PHOENIX - Police evacuated the area around a Phoenix synagogue after a package was delivered Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said officers responded to the Beth El Congregation Synagogue near 11th and Glendale avenues just before 1 p.m. after the delivery was reported. The package was deemed "suspicious" by post office officials as it did not have a return address. 

Police evacuated the immediate area as a precaution and are investigating the situation, Pfohl said.

Inside the package were CDs and books, officials said. 

