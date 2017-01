PHOENIX - All southbound lanes have reopened after officials reported a person in the roadway on Interstate 17.

I-17 South at Indian School, all lanes are open. Delays extend back to north of Bethany Home. Thanks in advance for your patience. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 6, 2017

Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a person laying in the roadway.

Phoenix fire crews transported the male to the hospital in critical condition after he was located by officers on I-17.

It was later discovered, according to several witnesses, that the male appeared to have jumped off the overpass.

No vehicles were involved in the incident.

The Department of Public Safety will be investigating.