Adopt Cricket from the Arizona Humane Society: Injured pup back to health, ready for new home

PHOENIX - The Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ are essentially pet paramedics who are specially trained to rescue injured strays off the streets.

Last week, EAMTs responded to over 60 calls including one for Cricket. The pint-sized Chihuahua had a large laceration on her leg and was yelping in pain alongside the road and was treated by the medical team at the Arizona Humane Society.

The five-pound pup has rebounded well and is proving to be an affectionate dog who appreciates cuddle time and serves as an excellent lap warmer.

Much quicker that she looks, the 7-year-old can dash across a room and leap onto the couch in seconds flat. She’s also been known to drag around her favorite stuffed toys, many of which are twice as big as she is.

Meet Cricket at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus.