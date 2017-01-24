Adopt Cricket from the Arizona Humane Society: Injured pup back to health, ready for new home

PHOENIX - The Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ are essentially pet paramedics who are specially trained to rescue injured strays off the streets.
Last week, EAMTs responded to over 60 calls including one for Cricket. The pint-sized Chihuahua had a large laceration on her leg and was yelping in pain alongside the road and was treated by the medical team at the Arizona Humane Society.
The five-pound pup has rebounded well and is proving to be an affectionate dog who appreciates cuddle time and serves as an excellent lap warmer.
Much quicker that she looks, the 7-year-old can dash across a room and leap onto the couch in seconds flat. She’s also been known to drag around her favorite stuffed toys, many of which are twice as big as she is.