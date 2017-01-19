Police: Matthew Sbarbaro arrested after Ahwatukee SWAT situation that lasted hours

AHWATUKEE, AZ - Phoenix and Tempe police are investigating after a man accused of violating parole barricaded himself in an Ahwatukee home. Police surrounded the home for several hours Wednesday evening before 31-year-old Matthew Sbarbaro was eventually taken into custody.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, officers first responded to the home near Chandler Boulevard and 13th Avenue around 2 p.m.

A woman and a few dogs were able to escape the home unharmed, officials said. No injuries were reported in the incident and it's unclear if someone called 911 or if police went to the area looking for Sbarbaro.

Police say Sbarbaro was previously convicted of drugs and weapons use. He was eventually arrested without incident, after negotiations that lasted at least four hours.

Neighbors in the area were relocated as a safety precaution during the incident but will now be allowed back into their homes.

Police confirmed that the incident is unrelated to the death of Mesa teacher Ryan Zahner. Authorities are continuing their search for 25-year-old Caleb Bartels who is accused of shooting Zahner multiple times in the torso.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.