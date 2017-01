PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers say a man believed to be barricaded inside a Phoenix hotel was not there when officers finally made entry.

According to information from the scene near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road, the incident started as some type of domestic violence incident at the Quality Inn.

Police say the woman involved was talking with police and the man involved was holed up inside one of the rooms, possibly with a baby.

SWAT teams and officers were on scene for several hours, but when they made entry, the wanted suspect was nowhere to be found.

Police are investigating the incident and have reopened the blocked-off area.

No injuries were reported and no further information was released.

