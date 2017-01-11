Police investigating Ahwatukee-area robberies; suspect sought

PHOENIX - Have you seen him? Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a series of robberies in the Ahwatukee area.

According to Phoenix Police Department, a suspect entered several businesses recently, showing a handgun while asking for money. The robberies reportedly occurred near 51st Street and Warner Road and 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his early 20s, 140 pounds and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white zipper and strings, and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.