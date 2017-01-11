Police investigating Ahwatukee-area robberies; suspect sought

The suspect is accused of several armed robberies in Ahwatukee.

Investigators are looking for a suspect who may have committed several robberies in the South Mountain and Ahwatukee area.

PHOENIX - Have you seen him? Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a series of robberies in the Ahwatukee area. 

According to Phoenix Police Department, a suspect entered several businesses recently, showing a handgun while asking for money.  The robberies reportedly occurred near 51st Street and Warner Road and 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard. 

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his early 20s, 140 pounds and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white zipper and strings, and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 

