AHWATUKEE, AZ - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened around 7 p.m.

A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson said a man entered the MidFirst Bank near 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard armed with a gun.

The suspect, described as being six feet tall and wearing a black jacket with a brown hood and dark pants, got away. Officers are actively searching for the suspect.

Police said there were no indications of any injuries as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.