PHOENIX - A federal appeals court has denied a request for an injunction stopping construction on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued Friday upholds a decision by Phoenix-based U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa where she also refused to block the freeway's construction. Humetewa ruled in October that opponents aren't likely to succeed in their ongoing legal battle against the project.

The appeals court could still block the freeway.

Initial work on the 22-mile-long highway began in September with construction of the main part scheduled to begin this month.

The new freeway set for completion in late 2019 will have four lanes in each direction and bypass I-10 through central Phoenix.