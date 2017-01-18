Ahwatukee pizza shop Zesty Zzeek's offers reward to find two armed robbers

AHWATUKEE, AZ - An Ahwatukee pizza shop is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers who targeted the eatery Monday night.

Surveillance video showed the robbers as they walked in a back door at Zesty Zzeek’s, 4825 E. Warner Rd., and then tied up a delivery driver with a zip tie.

“I just said like, 'Don't shoot me, man, I'm not trying to die today,'" the delivery driver, Jake Graham, said in a Tuesday interview.

The robbers appeared to stay in the kitchen area of the restaurant. Customers continued eating as the robbery began, apparently oblivious to what was happening. Another customer who saw what was going on warned the remaining customers to evacuate. A manager gave the robbers money, and the pair left.

No one was hurt.

The robbers were wearing masks and appeared to be wearing latex gloves. They shared what looked like a handgun.

The incident did not scare away longtime customers, as the restaurant was full Tuesday night with patrons showing support for Zzeek’s.

“People thought their pizza shop got robbed, not ours,” said co-owner Edward Mielke. “They treat it like their own pizza shop," he said.

Phoenix police are investigating the incident. The restaurant is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the robbers.