ADOT shifting Pecos Road to make room for South Mountain Freeway

AHWATUKEE - Pecos Road is getting pushed over.

Starting Monday, crews will begin work on Pecos Road because ADOT needs more space to build the South Mountain freeway. Crews will first widen the south side of Pecos Road, and then shift traffic over later in the Spring.

This will help keep things moving along during the big freeway construction, and there will still be two lanes of travel in each direction. However, drivers will feel the impact.

“There will be no median, 40 mile-per-hour speed limit, so motorists are going to start to see changes,” says Dustin Krugel, ADOT spokesman. “The way Pecos Road looks now, it's going to look a little different.”

Watch out for lanes closures and closed bike lanes through March for construction.

To stay ahead of the closures, sign up for text alerts here.