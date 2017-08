COTTONWOOD, AZ - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 61-year-old man from Cottonwood, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

Police say Melvin Martin went missing at midnight from the Verde Valley Medical Center near Candy Lane and Mingus Avenue.

Martin reportedly left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Martin was located by citizens who recognized him from the Silver Alert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Martin was returned to the hospital and is in good condition, police said.