Authorities killed a rabid bobcat that injured a total of four people in two attacks late last week in the Sedona area.

The animal first struck Thursday when a man heard strange noises coming from his parked vehicle and looked underneath to investigate.

The man was scratched and bitten by the bobcat, which then ran away.

The second attack occurred later Thursday two miles away at the Los Abrigados Resort and Spa.

The bobcat scratched three resort employees before running away.

Authorities later shot the bobcat because it was acting unusually aggressive.

Test results later confirmed the bobcat had rabies.

The extent of the injuries of the four people who were attacked was unknown.

