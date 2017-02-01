Tax issue over unfunded pensions will go to Prescott voters

PRESCOTT -
Voters in a northern Arizona city will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed tax hike during an August special election.
 
The Daily Courier reports that the Prescott City Council unanimous voted Tuesday to call a special election for Aug. 29, the same day as the City Council primary. Most council members said they weren't ready to finalize the particulars of a tax-related ballot measure this week but hope setting a date will push them to come up with a revenue solution.
 
The city needs more revenue to offset its $78 million to $82 million in unfunded liability with its pension system, the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
 
The council will hold weekly meetings until it works out the details of the ballot wording.

