Prescott Valley man accused of attacking 3 family members with hatchet

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - A Prescott Valley man is accused of attacking three of his family members with a hatchet.

Prescott Valley police were called to a home early Saturday morning after receiving 911 reports. According to a police spokesperson, 33-year-old Brian M. Garofalo had cut three people with a hatchet while they were sleeping.

When police arrived to the home near Glassford Hill and Santa Fe Loop roads, 70-year-old Donna Garofalo was seen walking out of the front door and towards the officers.

Two other men, 74-year-old Paul Garofalo and 31-year-old Kevin Garofalo, were found inside the home. Both men were badly injured, according to police. While officers were helping the pair to safety, the suspect had barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Shortly after police were able to take him into custody without incident.

It's still unclear how the suspect and victims are related and who lived at the home.

All three victims were treated at the scene, but due to their critical injuries, they were airlifted to a north Phoenix hospital. Hospital officials say they're all in stable condition.