Human remains found identified as Larry Powers, man missing for a decade

Human remains located in Yavapai County have been identified as those of Larry Powers, who was reported missing a decade ago.

Powers' remains were found in January outside of Bagdad, Ariz. in a remote mining area. Officials used a drone to fly over an area that "caught their attention." An excavation revealed unrelated items, but a deeper dig yielded the humans remains of Powers. A medical examiner confirmed the remains belonged to 58-year-old Powers.

The man had been missing since April of 2007. Officials said there were "strong indications of foul play." He was last seen with Anthony Richards, 44, in Salome, Stanton and Wickenburg.

Both men were partners in the "Big Nugget" mining claim near Bagdad when Powers went missing, officials said.

Officials discovered purchases were being made on the missing man's credit card that directly benefited Richards. It was found Richards had used Powers' credit card in three different states to make several charges after the man disappeared. Richards was found in Oregon and extradited in May of 2016.

Powers was presumed dead in 2012 by the California Superior Court after his family had reported him missing and had investigators look into his disappearance.

Richards now has first-degree murder charges pending against him, along with other charges including several fraud charges.