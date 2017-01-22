Winter storm knocks out power service to thousands in Payson area

PAYSON, AZ - Thousands are without power in central Arizona after a winter storm disrupted service in the Payson and Pine-Strawberry areas.

According to APS, about 4,300 were without service in those areas on Saturday night. Most of the outages were caused by downed power lines or blown fuses, the utility's online outage map reported.

As of Sunday morning, several areas were still without power, affecting over 1,000 APS customers. Power in those areas was estimated to be restored between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. See the outage map here.

In response, the American Red Cross opened a warming center in Pine and the Payson High School gym was also being used to accommodate those dealing with a lack of power.

The Pine warming center was closed Saturday evening, but officials said Payson High would remain open as a shelter long as there was a need.

About 20 people were in the shelter as of 6 p.m., according to a Red Cross spokesperson. That number was expected to increase as the night progressed.

A post on the Payson Police Department's Facebook page said officers were providing rides to and from the shelter if needed. Anyone needing a ride was asked to call dispatch at 928-474-5177 to request a ride.

The state's other main power provider, SRP, reported no significant statewide outages as of 8 p.m.

Navopache Electric, which services portions of northeast Arizona, reported 570 customers were without power on the Fort Apache reservation south of Show Low. There was no estimate provided as to when service would be restored.

Snowfall totals in Arizona's high country measured up to a foot or more at higher elevations as a major storm moved through Friday and early Saturday. Another storm was expected to bring another six or more inches of snowfall to areas above 6,000 feet starting Sunday.

