Yavapai County detention officer accused of using inmate's debit card

PRESCOTT, AZ - A detention officer in Yavapai County has been arrested and accused of theft and fraud over the use of an inmate's debit card.

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the department learned one of its detention officers engaged in criminal conduction and launched an investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, 49-year-old James Jaeger acquired an inmate's debit card which had a value of $121. The cards are given to inmates after their release to hold the balance of any money remaining on their account while they are in custody.

Jaeger, who has worked for YCSO since July of 2007, used the debit card to obtain cash, deputies said.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, a misdemeanor, and theft/obtain a credit card by fraudulent means, a felony.

Jaeger's current employment status with the department was unclear. Yavapai County said no further information would be immediately available.