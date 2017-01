GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Officials are investigating after the body of an 18-year-old man was recovered Sunday near the South Kaibab trailhead at the Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon Park officials said their Regional Communications Center around 5 p.m. Saturday received reports of a man who had fallen from the rim near the trailhead.

Park rangers located the body of an 18-year-old man, but steep terrain, snow and ice, and impending darkness limited their access until Sunday.

Rangers were brought by helicopter to the location and recovered the body of Luis Gonzales, of San Diego, Calif.

National Park Service officials and the Coconino County Medical Examiner have launched an investigation into Gonzales' death.