DPS: Winter storm leads to uptick in emergency calls over Christmas weekend

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Heavy snowfall in northern Arizona over the weekend made for dangerous driving conditions and a massive uptick in the number of calls their offices received, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Officials responded to 362 calls between Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25.

There were 161 calls about injury and non-injury accidents, 201 calls regarding cars sliding off the roads and 134 drivers needed tow trucks, DPS said.

Over the weekend, the Flagstaff Operations Communication Center received more than 2,700 calls, which is significantly more compared to the 1,000 received the weekend prior.

There were five car crashes near milepost 161 along Interstate 40, dozens of cars were involved in those accidents. Troopers attributed the collisions to slippery road conditions due to the treacherous winter storm.

Nine of the cars involved were commercial trucks that required a tow truck to move them.

DPS said other car crashes during the two-day period included: