ADOT rolls out Route 66 specialty license plate

KINGMAN, AZ - Arizona drivers can now get their kicks with a historic Route 66 license plate.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports that the Route 66 plate, which was made available starting Dec. 19, will generate money for historic preservation in the state through the Motor Vehicle Division's specialty state program.

Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Elliott says so far 160 Route 66 plates have been ordered. Specialty plates typically cost $25, with $17 of that earmarked for the benefiting organization.

Two other license plates were also released this month: a Grand Canyon University plate that will raise funds for academic scholarships and a Special Olympics plate that will support the organization's sports, health and leadership programs.