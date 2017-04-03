Hikers find deceased person near Sara Park in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a group of hikers found a deceased person on a mountain face near Sara Park in Lake Havasu City on Sunday.

Hikers reportedly saw the person near a small ledge on a mountain just southeast of Oro Grande Boulevard and Mockingbird Wash.

The Lake Havasu Police Department, Department of Public Safety and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office all worked together to recover the body of the person found.

MCSO says the Lake Havasu Police Department will conduct a death investigation now that the body has been recovered.

