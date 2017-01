FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Winter weather means students in Flagstaff and elsewhere will miss school for a second day this week.

According to a notification from the school, BASIS Flagstaff has announced it will be closed on Tuesday, January 24 due to winter weather conditions, as will the Flagstaff Unified School District.

The Blue Ridge Unified School District in the Pinetop-Lakeside area will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday and said any word about a full cancelation would come by 7 a.m.

Many parts of Arizona's high country were forecast to receive an additional six inches of snow or more Monday as a winter storm moved through the state.

Snowfall was so heavy that the Arizona Department of Transportation closed a 36-mile stretch of U.S. 180 north of Flagstaff.

