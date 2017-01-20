Pedestrian hit by snowplow in Flagstaff taken to hospital

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Flagstaff Fire Department confirms a person was hit by a snowplow Friday afternoon and has been taken to the hospital.

The crash happened near the Museum Club off of the Route 66 north of Fourth Street.

The condition of the pedestrian hit has not been released.

The Department of Public Safety also announced Friday afternoon that all traffic from the Valley to northern Arizona is discouraged because of the large winter storm that has already started to hit the area.

Officials in Flagstaff have also closed the Flagstaff Mall because of heavy snow.

