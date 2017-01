FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Heads up Flagstaff and Pinetop students!

Due to the severe winter storm, multiple schools in the high country are canceling classes Friday, Jan. 20. So far, schools that are confirming their doors will be locked include:

The Flagstaff Unified School District

Blue Ridge School District

Northland Preparatory Academy

BASIS Flagstaff

District officials made the announcement Thursday night, saying roads are expected to be too dangerous to travel because of the wintry weather and low visibility.

This means that there will be no school activities, sports, classes or any other school-related happenings on any campuses.

Payson Unified School District says school has not been canceled, but field trips, activities and games have been called off.

Prescott Unified School District is on a regular schedule.

No additional information was released. If you have questions, please contact the school districts directly.