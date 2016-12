FLAGSTAFF - A man reported missing after walking out of a Flagstaff hospital has been found dead.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that 59-year-old Mark Nelson was found dead Wednesday after previously being seen leaving Flagstaff Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Nelson left the hospital on foot, leaving his vehicle in the parking lot.

Flagstaff police had attempted to locate Nelson Wednesday night and had asked for the public's help.

Flagstaff Police spokesman Sgt. Cory Runge says the cause of Nelson's death remains unknown, but it is likely due to overnight weather conditions.