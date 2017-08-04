Man in custody after shooting in Flagstaff

8:21 AM, Aug 4, 2017
Flagstaff Police
FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Flagstaff police say a suspect in a shooting situation on Friday morning has been taken into custody. 

Officers were looking for Horacio Leal after several phone calls came in after 4 a.m. about shots fired in the 1900 block of N. 1st Street. 

The 21-year-old suspect had reportedly been kicked out of a downtown drinking establishment. He was staying with two women in the area and they asked him to leave the home which started a fight. He reportedly fired four rounds from a handgun before officers saw him running back into the home.

The SWAT team was called to assist and search the home where he was later found sleeping in a bedroom. 

Flagstaff Police had asked residents in the area to avoid the neighborhood as Leal was considered armed and dangerous. 

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

