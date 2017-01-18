Flagstaff delays action after backlash over minimum wage law

The Flagstaff City Council hasn't yet taken action on a local minimum wage law despite sharp division on the issue.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the council on Tuesday heard more than two and a half hours of commentary on the effects of Proposition 414, which set the city's minimum wage at $15 an hour.

Mayor Coral Evans says the city's leaders understand "the level of fear that's coming from all sides of the issue."

A group called Elevate Flagstaff has turned in a petition to amend local law in favor of keeping Flagstaff minimum wage at the state minimum. The petition is expected to take two or three weeks to process.

Other city residents say they're grateful for a wage increase that helps them support their families.

FLAGSTAFF -