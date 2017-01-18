Flagstaff delays action after backlash over minimum wage law

The Flagstaff City Council hasn't yet taken action on a local minimum wage law despite sharp division on the issue.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the council on Tuesday heard more than two and a half hours of commentary on the effects of Proposition 414, which set the city's minimum wage at $15 an hour.
Mayor Coral Evans says the city's leaders understand "the level of fear that's coming from all sides of the issue."
A group called Elevate Flagstaff has turned in a petition to amend local law in favor of keeping Flagstaff minimum wage at the state minimum. The petition is expected to take two or three weeks to process.