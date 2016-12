FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Winter weather conditions means Coconino National Forest will be closing some roads as it does each year.

Officials say they close several road to keep the public safe as chances for snow increase.

As of Thursday, the Mogollon Rim Ranger district will begin season road closures. The Flagstaff Ranger Districts are also being closed for the season. Most roads will be closed by noon on Friday.

Visitors should check the forest's website for info on which roads remain open.