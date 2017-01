FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The City of Flagstaff announced that all non-emergency operations and services will close Monday beginning at 2 p.m. because of winter weather.

City Manager Josh Copley made the decision in accordance with the City Inclement Weather Policy.

Snow removal crews will continue working to keep city streets safe for drivers.

1205 PM MST: Right now at the NWS Flagstaff...snow, strong winds, low visibility, very hazardous driving. It will be getting worse. #azwx pic.twitter.com/HDGvqDwUjs — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 23, 2017

Closures Monday will include Solid Waste Services, but are planned to continue regular service for the remainder of the week and will include any areas not covered today.

Several schools in the area closed Monday due to winter weather as well.

For the most up-to-date information on Flagstaff closing please refer to the city’s website.