FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed a 36-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 180 north of Flagstaff due to heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service says Flagstaff was expected to get four to eight inches of snow Monday afternoon and another one to three inches on Monday night.

Flagstaff already had 15 inches of snow from the last storm a few days ago.

The winter storm conditions led to the closure of all schools within the Flagstaff Unified School District on Monday.

The metro Phoenix area was expected to get about one-tenth of an inch of rain as the storm begins to move in Monday afternoon.

Earlier storms caused the ground to get saturated and raised concerns of flash flooding as creeks began to flow with water.

Snowfall and high winds created whiteout conditions in the northeast part of the state, especially along State Route 260 near Greer.