Valley native Heather Morris continues to impress on Dancing With the Stars

LOS ANGELES - The stakes couldn't be higher at Vegas Night on Dancing with the Stars.

ABC15 was in Los Angeles Monday night for the big show.

Once again, Scottsdale native Heather Morris wowed the crowd and judges with her amazing performance. This time around, it was a tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic" that earned Morris high scores and high praise.

We caught up with her on the red carpet after the show.

She's had a few obstacles thrown her way, especially with Maks, her partner, being out of the competition temporarily because of an injury, but she told us she's taking it all in stride.

"It really is a different dynamic," she explained. "He's embracing all of this. It's so new and exciting and we're just having a good time."

Something else that's exciting to Morris -- all the support she's getting from her friends, family, and former teachers at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale.

And her family members are quite arguably her biggest fans, never missing a performance.

Even from a young age, Morris' mom knew she was destined for big things.

"We saw it when she was two or three," explained Jeannie Morris, Heather's mom, "she would go up on stage when the girls would go to their competition. My husband would ask, 'Where is Heather? And we looked and Heather had crawled up on stage and started doing dances."

Her older sister April Hoffman agrees, noting the transformation Morris has made over the years.

"It's so cool to see how she's evolved and how far she's come from a little 3-year-old on stage to this woman who is just nailing it and is super sexy for everybody to see. I'm so proud of her!"

The news wasn't good for all the participants. Charo and her partner were eliminated after performing a Vegas-style wedding routine.