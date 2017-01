PHOENIX - Get behind the wheel without getting behind the wheel.

Over 1,700 cars are on display at the Barrett-Jackson car auction, including two unique rides that are sure to catch your eye.

The first vehicle is a blue 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88. The second vehicle carries with it some fame as it was the vehicle used in the "Miami Vice" series, a 1986 Ferrari Testarossa.

Get inside each of these hot rods using our 360º video below.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to experience these cars in 360º view.