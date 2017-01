SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating an incident at the Eldorado Park near McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

Witnesses said they heard pops that sounded like gunfire shortly after 10 p.m.

Crime tape has been set up in the area, and a wheelchair was found inside the crime scene where people are actively investigating. Details regarding the situation are unavailable at the time.

Police are talking to people, including children, who were at the park at the time of the incident.

