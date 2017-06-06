Scottsdale house fire sends elderly woman to hospital for smoke inhalation

PHOENIX - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Scottsdale Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m. units from the Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe fire departments responded to a house fire near 68th Street and Osborn Road.

As firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and learned that the four occupants made it out of the home. Fire officials say an elderly woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.

Firefighters believe that that the fire started in a back bedroom and spread to the attic. The official cause is under investigation at this time.

Crews say that the large amount of items inside the home made it difficult for firefighters to gain access inside the home.

The residents of the home told officials that there was a fire detector in the kitchen but there was no indication it alerted the family to the fire.

The family reportedly became aware of the blaze from the heat of the fire.

Fire crews are still searching for a family dog that was in the home.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on this developing story.