Scottsdale auction house recovering after burglary on New Year's Day

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - If you blink, you may miss it. Josh Levine of the J. Levine Auction House & Appraisal in Scottsdale serves as the auctioneer — rattling off numbers for what some would call priceless items.

And when thieves brazenly broke into the auction house two weeks ago, they acted fast too.

"Basically... there was a large section of this smashed in," Levine explained, while showing off the jewelry case.

There was glass laying everywhere that New Year's Day morning, while the cameras were watching from above.

"It was a smash-and-grab kind of crime," explained Antoine Gedroyc with the auction house. "It will happen, you know? No matter how many cameras we have."

Scottsdale Police tell ABC15, there are no new updates in the investigation.

"We hope that they'll get caught and if they are, they are — and if they are not, it is in the hands of the universe and the cops now, you know, to do the best they can," Gedroy explained.

So, the auction house went on with the event on Sunday, selling what was not stolen two weeks earlier.

The big item was that Jimi Hendrix wah-wah pedal. It was not stolen in the burglars' brazen swipe, but instead was sold today; the right way.

"It's the price of a decent car," Gedroy said.

The pedal sold for $27,500.

And for the employees, they said they are thankful for the support from the people coming in to bid even after the break-in.

"Josh was very personally hurt about that break-in and having to postpone that auction because we worked so hard to put it together," Gedroyc said. "But, I think he's feeling the energy now and I can tell he's feeling good."