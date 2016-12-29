Road restrictions in Scottsdale expected to last overnight due to water main break

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Work to repair a water main break in Scottsdale near 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard will continue through the day on Friday.

Shea Boulevard was restricted to two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes after water began flooding the streets early Wednesday morning. The eastbound restriction would remain in place through Thursday evening, according to a city spokesperson. Westbound traffic would be restricted through Friday afternoon, the city said.

Additionally, the Camelback Wash bike and pedestrian path was shut down as a result of water runoff and was expected to reopen sometime Friday.

The incident stems from a break in a 24-inch pipe early Wednesday morning, which required crews to excavate a "significant portion of the median," a Scottsdale spokesperson said.

No homes or businesses were affected.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

