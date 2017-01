SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Authorities are releasing more information about a burglary at a Scottsdale auction house on New Year's Day.

According to a Scottsdale police spokesperson, around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, two men broke into J Levine Auction and Appraisals near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

The suspects shattered multiple display cases and stole nearly $400,000 worth of items — including jewelry, purses and firearms, authorities said.

Surveillance video of the burglary shows the thieves smashing a front door with a brick and using what looks like a hammer to break open the display case.

The auction house was forced to cancel it's annual New Year's Day auction. Instead it was rescheduled for Jan. 15.

No arrests have been made in connection to the burglary but an investigation is ongoing.