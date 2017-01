SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scotttsdale.

Scottsdale fire medics reported on scene near Hayden and Camelback roads Thursday morning.

Intersection of Hayden and Camelback closed in all directions as @ScottsdalePD investigates car vs motorcycle crash. Updates on @abc15 pic.twitter.com/71ntZ88ZIP — Brettabc15 (@Photog_Brett) January 12, 2017

Crews say upon arrival they discovered a 55-year-old male who was struck by a Volkswagen Beetle while riding his motorcycle.

Scottsdale police later confirmed the motorcyclist had died at the hospital shortly after being transported.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be fine.

UPDATE: One male in each vehicle...car driver transported to hospital as a precaution; motorcycle rider has died. Updates on @abc15 https://t.co/pmFlJgeLi5 — Brettabc15 (@Photog_Brett) January 12, 2017

Scottsdale police are investigating the incident.