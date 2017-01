SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale and Tempe fire departments are investigating a serious rollover crash in Scottsdale.

Reports first came in around 7 p.m. about the single car accident near Cholla and 92nd streets.

According to a Scottsdale fire spokesperson, a person was trapped inside the car before being extricated and transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported and fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

No additional information was immediately available.

