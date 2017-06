SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A woman walked right into a Scottsdale medical center and stole another woman’s purse Thursday.

The theft is caught on camera by the center who requested to remain unnamed in the story.

Karen Cloyd said she and her daughter were being treated for Lyme disease when they were robbed. Between the cash and the purse itself, the Cloyds are out of $1,500.

The family is in the Valley from Iowa to seek a specific treatment for Lyme disease. They’ve already closed their bank accounts and will be ordering new ID’s so they can fly home.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call Scottsdale Police.