SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man was shot Tuesday night while driving on the Loop 101 Pima near McDowell Road.

DPS says just before 7 p.m., the man was shot in the shoulder and then drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting is reportedly being investigated as a road rage incident. ABC15 learned that the victim's vehicle was shot three times, including the shot that hit the driver in the shoulder.

No arrests have been made.

