Customer mistakenly returns Christmas presents to Target, woman attempts to track down owners

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - If some of your Christmas presents are missing, Stephanie Monier may have found them.

On Tuesday, the Valley woman went to the Target near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Loop 101 to purchase a rolling cart for work. However, when Monier opened the box, she was surprised to find the cart missing. Instead, the box was stuffed with gifts for Sophie Adam and Trace from "Grandpa Chuck" and "Grandma Linda."

Monier took to Facebook in hopes of finding the owners of the Christmas presents. She wrote, "There were also gifts for what I assume are the parents, Michelle and Justin. It seems like someone received this box and decided to return it without opening it."

Monier returned the box to Target and asked if the store could help track down the original purchasers — unfortunately, they could not. However, they allowed her to keep the presents in attempts of trying to track down the family herself.

Anyone who may know who these gifts belong to is encouraged to reach out to Stephanie on Facebook.