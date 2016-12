SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire.

Fire crews arrived at the home shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Hayden Road and Via De Ventura.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control and during a search of the structure discovered a man.

Crews brought the man out and tried to revive him, with no success. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause is currently under investigation.